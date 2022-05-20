We announce the passing of our beloved Melony D. Francis, who died Sunday, May 15, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her father, Austin Francis Sr.; and her brother, Austin "Chucky" Francis Jr.
She is survived by her dedicated mother, Stephony Francis Bastian, her brothers, Michael, Mitchell and Troy Francis, sister, Tracy Francis; aunts, Erica Donovan, Alpha Robinson, Angelica Smith, Wistaria Donovan, Jennifer Bertie, Helen Phillip, Claudette, Debra and Lena Francis; uncles, Alchardieo Cameron, Romeo Cameron, Neville Francis and Kenneth Francis; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 31, at Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church, with the viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. and the service immediately after. Interment will be at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Tributes can be sent to Melonyfrancistributes@gmail.com by Wednesday, May 25.
