Relatives and friends are advised of the death of Melvin Geraldo Abramson Sr., also known as Mellie, who passed away May 18, 2021, at the age of 76 on St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Muriel Cline; and father, Elmo Abramson; son, Mario (Shango) Abramson Sr.; brothers, Alvin Abramson, Carl Burly, and Antonio Amey; and sisters-in-law, Constancia Sewer and Lenora Sewer.
He was survived by his wife, Geraldine S. Abramson; sons, Melvin (Jah), Marvin (Vital), Murvin (Moosie) Abramson; stepson, Ralph (Tony) Lanclos III; brothers, Curt Renaldo Burly, Wilbur, Austin and Murvin Abramson; sisters-in-law, Lucille and Adell Payner; daughters-in-law, Scherill, Julia and Allison Abramson; stepdaughter-in-law, Sidonia Lanclos; brothers-in-law, Raoul and Franklin Sewer; sister-in-law, Josephine Sewer; granddaughter, Tikara V. Abramson; stepgranddaughter, Latifah and Siquoia Lanclos; stepgrandsons, Shaquille, Rashaad, Nikai, and Josiah Lanclos; grandsons, Melvin III (Jay), Jarit (Chris), Murvin Jr. (Pappie), Mekhi, Malachi, Mario Jr, and Malik Abramson; great- granddaughters, Mea and Janigh Abramson, Zyriah V. Callaway; stepgreat-granddaughter, Aria Greenhow; great-grandsons, Jamal, Karmelo, Jaheem, and Jacobi Abramson, Kaiden R. Linton; stepgreat- grandson, Lamar Lanclos, Amavi Greenhow, and Rohsai Soto; special relatives and friends, Jennifer Sanchez, Cletis Clendinen, Alphonso Al Shoy, Blackie Testamark, Gilkes Christopher, Lorenzo Diaz Jr., Charles George, Amey, Cito Dawson, Corinne Smith, Judith Todman, Rita Clyne James, Dana Huntt, Racquel Penn, Benjamin Oliver and Ulla Muller kitchen staff, and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service that will be held at Dan Hurley Home for Funerals on Friday, June 11, 2021. The viewing will begin at 9 a.m. with services following at 10 a.m.
Interment is at the veterans section at Eastern Cemetery.
Booklet tributes can be sent to office@hurleydavis.com no later than Wednesday.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center
of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
