We announce the passing of Mercedes Marks Swan, better known as “Cede,” who died Aug. 30, 2019, at Schneider Hospital in St. Thomas at the age of 90 years old.
The first viewing is Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Turnbull's Funeral Home. The second viewing will be at Emmanuel Baptist Church from 9 to 10 a.m. The service will follow at 10 a.m.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roberto Swan; brother, Carl Marks; and sisters, Ida Pickering Fleming, Muriel Marks Donovan, Iva Marks, Ruth Marks Austin.
She survived by her son, Willam Marks Sr.; daughters, Vera Gumbs, Leona Luis Stevens, Marjorie Swan Walker, Jennifer Swan, Joan Swan, Maureen Swan McGuire, Sonia Swan Hendley; stepchildren, Yvonne Hodge, Berecia Hodge, Linnel Hercucles, Lionel Swan Hercucles; sisters, Marks, Mayrose Marks, Grace Marks Roberts; brother-in-law, Quinton Roberts, son-in- law, Keith Stevens; and a host of grandchild, great-grandchildren; and also nieces and nephews, great-niece and nephew.
Tributes and pictures can be sent to mswan2019@yahoo.com or contact Vera Gumbs at 340- 473-8622 for further information.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.