Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Merlin Myrtle Callwood, affectionately known as “Myrtle Callwood,” on March 29, 2023 at the age of 83 at her residence on St. John.
Merlin Myrtle Callwood is survived by her children, Rudell A. Callwood , Myrna Callwood, Kay Ann Callwood, Ron Smith, Berthill Thomas, Jr.; brothers, Noel Scatliffe, Paul Scatliffe, Sr., Leslie Scatliffe, Sr., Lorry Scatliffe, Claudius Scatliffe; sisters, Joyce Sprauve, Jane Scatliffe-Smith, Judith Scatliffe-Fahie, Juliet Scatliffe –Liburd Elizabeth Scatliffe; grandchildren, Keith Abraham, Matthew Lyn, Anthony Callwood, Enoch Gambrah, Whitney Bess, Angelo Hill, Jr., Ryan Lewis, Rachel Smith, Nicholas Smith, Taj N. Thomas, Tyler N. Thomas; great grandchildren, Addison Bess; in-laws, Christina Abraham-Callwood, Nicole Ellis-Smith, Melissa V. Thomas; special godchild, Atty. Delia Laverne Smith.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend viewing on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 5 to 7p.m. Funeral service will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Nazareth Lutheran Church on St. John. Viewing begins at 9:30 a.m. followed by service at 10:30 a.m.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Funeral Service on Tortola, BVI will be held on May 13, 2023 at Road Town Methodist Church. Viewing begins 9 to 10 a.m. with service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment Road Town Methodist Church Cemetery. Tortola funeral arrangements are entrusted to Majestic Life Funeral Home, Tortola, BVI
For online condolences or to share a special memory, visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.