The Rhymer family regrets to announce the passing of Merrilyn E. Mills-Rhymer at the age of 85 on May 4, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her soulmate, Hubert M. Rhymer Sr.; daughters, Kathleen Rhymer and Coreen Nicholas; grandson, Leroy Simmonds; and great-grandson, Desmond Payne.
She is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Valentine, Doris Daniel, Marietta and Renita Rhymer; sons, Hubert Jr. and Renwick Rhymer; adopted sons, Alcede Edwards, Kevin, Vincent, Reuben, Lionel, Leuben, Rhudel and Shawn Allamby, Alex Phillips and Kareem Grant; sons-in-law, Lorenzo “Mr. Kool” Daniel Sr., Leon Valentine, and James Nicholas; granddaughters, Christy, Melinda, and Briana Rhymer, and Gabriella Nicholas; grandsons, Joseph and Lauriel Andrews, Michael and Andre Valentine, Cleve and Malik Stridiron, Kareeb George, Lorenzo Daniel Jr., Hubert Rhymer III, and Terrance Rhymer; 17 great-grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren; other relatives too numerous to mention; and special friends, Eleanor Grant, Ida and Lawrence Dawson and
Services will be held at 10 a.m. at Blyden Memorial Chapel on Thursday, May 26, with the tributes from 9 to 10 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Western Cemetery No. 2.
