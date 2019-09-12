Mervyn Valentine Christopher, formerly of Cayon Village, St. Kitts, where he was known as Val, and St. Thomas, USVI, where he was known as Chris, passed away on Sept. 6, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.
He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Peggy Jones-Christopher, formerly of Conaree Village, St. Kitts, and St. Thomas, USVI; daughter, Merlene Christopher-Horan; son, Mervyn V. Christopher II; stepson, Gion Jones; adopted daughter, Desiree Jones-Ashby; grandson, David Horan; and goddaughter, Miranda HenryPhillip.
He is also survived by his brothers, Elroy Christopher (USA), Francisco Allen (Canada), Pedro Allen (UK); sister, Patricia Allen (UK); many cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and other blood-related and heart-chosen family.
He will be missed by his family as well as many dear friends who have touched his life and whose lives he has touched in return. He will be remembered for his love of cricket, fishing, and politics, and for his ability to repair all things electronic, a skill he honed as the owner and proprietor of Audio Video Electronics, which was located for many years on Kronprindsens Gade, St. Thomas. He was also teacher and insurance salesman in St. Kitts.
Funeral services will be performed at Macdonald Funeral Home in Tampa, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. The family suggests that anyone wishing to make memorials give the gift of spending time with those you hold dear. For additional information visit www.macdonaldfuneral.com.
