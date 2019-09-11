We regret to announce the passing of Michael A. Richardson, who died Aug. 27, 2019.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, from 10 a.m. to noon at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
He is survived by his mother, Shirley Daniel Richardson; father, Henry John Richardson; life partner, Laverne A. Raimer; and sisters, children, extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that contributions be made to Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School, the Virgin Islands Little League (Elrod Hendricks West Little League Baseball).
Arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
