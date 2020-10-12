The family of Michael A. Simmonds Sr. mourns the loss of our cherished husband and father. He died peacefully at home with his wife at his bedside on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at the age of 95. He will forever be in our hearts and we will miss him all the days of our life on earth, but have confidence in faith that one day we will all be reunited.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sarah M. (Peggy) Simmonds; his children, Melvyn Simmonds, Maureen Simmonds, Michael Simmonds Jr., Marissa Simmonds and Kathleen Simmonds; and eight grandchildren, Michael Simmonds III, Monique Simmonds, Sean Smith, John Gibson III, Jamoire Gibson Maples (Anthony), Shayna Hospadeles, Briana Roebuck and Brian Roebuck; 11 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Leatrice Sheen Todman; sister-in-law, Lucia Neal-Huskey; and stepdaughter, Ruthie Lyman, along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George F. Simmonds of Frederiksted, St. Croix; his mother, Domitila Oscar of Mayaguez, Puerto Rico; four siblings, Juanita, Carmen, George and Mercedes; and his first wife, Kathleen Sheen Simmonds.
After being appointed in 1958 as general manager for Joaquin Belendez-Sola, he purchased the company in 1980 and became president and CEO of what became the Michael A. Simmonds Co., Inc. (MASCO), which grew to become a major wholesaler/distributor in the Virgin Islands for more than 60 years.
Michael served as an active charter member and contributor to the Rotary Club of St. Croix West and was a Rotary Paul Harris Fellow. He was a member of Masonic Lodge No. 94 (San Juan, P.R.); former trustee of UVI, board member of the V.I. Housing Finance Authority, St. Thomas Chamber of Commerce, St. Croix Chamber of Commerce, Latin Chamber of Commerce and many more organizations.
He was a recipient of multiple awards during his lifetime as well as recognitions from Gov. Ralph Paiewonsky, Gov. Juan Luis, Gov. Alexander A. Farrelly, and Gov. Roy L. Schneider for his contributions to the community.
A viewing at Turnbull’s Funeral Home, St. Thomas, will be from 3 to 5 p.m. today. The funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church in Frederiksted, St. Croix, on Wednesday, Oct. 14, with burial in the Frederiksted cemetery.
Tributes and messages for his booklet may be sent via email to rotary2peggy@gmail.com
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Michael’s name can be made to the Rotary Club of St. Croix West to enhance their programs for senior citizens (Post Office Box 26, Frederiksted, St. Croix, V.I. 00841).
A special thank you for your love and kindness to everyone, especially nurse Goldine Martin, who supported us during these last days.
