With great sadness, we announce the sudden passing of Michael Aaron Harris (Mike) on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.
Born and raised in Riverdale, N.Y., Mike arrived in the Virgin Islands in 1975 and immediately decided to build a life here.
After graduation from George Washington High School, Mike attended the CCNY Baruch School of Business. He was a successful entrepreneur with the Virgin Islands always in his heart. Aside from the renovation and restoration of the Market Square area on Company Street in downtown Christiansted, his many ventures all served to improve the St. Croix and St. Thomas communities. From the Limin’ Inn to The Ritz-Café to Urban Threadz, Urban Teez and Urban Kidz, to his vacation villas, Mike loomed “bigger than life” among all who knew him.
He was also an avid fisherman and Harley enthusiast. His personal touch and unquenchable spirit will survive him throughout the Virgin Islands. He lives on in all our hearts.
Mike was beloved by all. He is survived by his daughter, Bianca Jade; granddaughter, Scarlett Valentina and Camille (Kim) Harris, mother of Bianca and grandmother of Scarlett. He also leaves his sister, Kiva Harris; and his nephews, Justin Aaron Dhondt, Miguel Timur Hamarat, and Jason Snowhawk Robnett.
A memorial will be held at Sapphire Beach beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
http://www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com/
