Michael Charles passed April 6, 2021, at the age of 89.
He was survived by his son, Johnson Charles; sister, Geranise Francois; nephews, Joseph Frederick, Leonards Charles, Hyacinth Charles, Cornelius Charles; nieces, Magadalene Charles, Scholastics Charles, Catherine Charles, Veronica Gustave, Monica Hunter, Claudia Remy, Barbra Charles and Julie Charles; too many grandnieces and nephews to mention; and friends, Flora Fredrick and family and Bernice and Carmen.
The viewing will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The service is at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 10, 2021, at Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
http://www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com/
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.