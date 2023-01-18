Michael F. George died on January 2, 2023. The viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 18, 2023, at Turnbull's Funeral Home. The interment will be in the Catholic Cemetery of Natchitoches.
He leaves to honor and celebrate his memory a loving family, loyal friends and thankful communities where he lived. He is mourned by his mother, Audrey Mae Chevalier George; his beloved children, Michelle Rene George (Lisa Weber and daughter Toni) and Michael Ray (Kelly) George; his siblings, Gary Raymond (Patricia) George, Janice Marie Yeboa George and Mark Joseph George; nieces and nephews, Alexander, Daniel, Michelle Imani, Rachelle, Chloe, Dalton (preceded in death), Peter, Grace, Mikayla, Halle; grandnieces and nephews, Damien, Dominic, Loralyn and Stanley; and a great host of relatives and friends.
He was predeceased by his father, Horace Raymond George and brother, Gregory Harold George in the afterlife.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.