Michael O. Sheen
Michael O. Sheen, age 75, died peacefully at his home on July 23, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was a resident of the Virgin Islands for over 50 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vivienne and Burford Sheen, and by his brothers, Thomas B. Sheen and Charles L. Sheen. He is survived by his wife of over 45 years, Jane Benjamin Sheen; children, Michaela A. Sheen and Toby B. Sheen; grandson, Adrian M. Robinson; many nieces and nephews; and also by Andy Connor and Toya Frazer Ellis, whom he loved as if they were his own.
Michael was born Nov. 27, 1945 in Santa Maria, Calif., and graduated from Santa Maria High School and attended Shasta College and Chico State College in Northern California. He came to St. Thomas around 1967 and worked as a diving teacher.
From the time he arrived, he knew that he was home. He was a safety diver for the Tektite Project in Lameshur Bay and later worked at another diving project, PRINUL, in Puerto Rico. He was an aquanaut and completed two missions where he lived underwater in a habitat. Returning to St. Thomas, he started a fiberglass repair business in Independent Boat Yard on the East End of St. Thomas. He had that business until he retired over two years ago.
He was very invested in the community and served for many years on the board of the Virgin Islands Game Fishing Club. He also was a board member for the St. Thomas Historical Trust and the St. John Historical Society. He had a great interest in and was knowledgeable about Virgin Islands history.
Over the years, he and Jane enjoyed collecting Virgin Islands memorabilia including art, books, maps, newspaper articles, postcards and stereoviews. Michael also restored and refinished many pieces of West Indian mahogany furniture. He was generous with his time and was always willing to share both his knowledge and his collections.
Michael had a quick wit and a wicked sense of humor. He will be lovingly remembered by all who knew him.
An informal celebration of Michael’s life will be held today at the V.I. Game Fishing Club between 5 to 8 p.m.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Lee Leonora Stephens-Harrigan
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mrs. Lee Leonora Stephens-Harrigan, better known as “Lee,” “Granny” and “Lee-Ducky,” who passed Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at the age of 91 in Baltimore.
Born in Long Look, Tortola, British Virgin Islands, she lived in Savan.
She was born on Jan. 15, 1930, to Theresa Elizabeth Stout and Nathaniel Stephens.
She was survived by her husband, Eric Emamuel “Mettoes” Harrigan; brothers, Matthew Stephens, James Rabsatt, Ashburn “Ashie” Stephens, Benburin “Benny” Stephens, John Stephens; sisters, Henrietta “Henny” Stephens Turnbull, Miriam Stephens, Estella Stephens, Smalls-Smith, Viola Stephens; sons, John Emmanuel Harrigan; son, Moses Harrigan; daughters, Miriam “Alice” Harrigan-Leatham, Lorraine Alicia “Lt./Lolo” Edwards-Evans, Elaine “Bella” Lewis and Rosalia “Barbie/Baboo/Sally” Genovia Huggins; sisters-in-law, Majorie Isaac and Valaria “Larry” Stephens; sons-in-law, Aska Lewis Sr., William Alphonso Huggins; nieces, Lorraine, Carolyn Stephens-Washington, Coleen and Beverly Stephens-Samuel, Ina Stout, Angela P. Isaac, Avery Rabsatt, Merl Mercer, Gwendolyn Wheatley, Agusta Jennings, Lela Smith, Genevieve Plunkett, Garna Turnbull-Garnett, Erene Richards, Esther Phillips; nephews, Bernard, Mishell and Renaldo Rabsatt, Jacob Smalls, Franklyn Turnbull, Ashley, Bernard and Myron Stephens; great-nieces and great-nephews, Ashley and Amber Stephens, Mariel Smith, Dr. Elaine Smalls-Brooks and children of Jacobs Smalls, Robert Chalwell Jr., Reba Hodge, Earl Hodge, Destiny Samuel, Rachel Samuel- Decastro, Elijah Samuel, Riana and Ryan Thomas, Daneisha Washington, Isaiah Washington, Malik, Marcus, Delrice, Myron and Maurice Stevens; grandsons, James “Jim Boy/Jimmy” Harrigan, Moses “Junie” Harrigan Jr., Andrew “Akeem” Brown, Stevie Harrigan, Eric A. Cameron, Randolph “Randy” Anselmo Dunlop, Deshay Anthony Huggins, Macklin “Mackhi” Lewis and Aska “Junie” Lewis; granddaughters, Caroline “Cocoa” Nesbitt-Erskine, Sandra Nesbitt, Jennifer “Jenny” Nesbitt-Gomez, Latisha “Suga” Nesbitt, Jamella Brown, Ramona “Toni”Nesbitt, Vera V. Louis, Victoria Lea “Vicky/Sweetness” Edwards, Rashida K. E. Lambert, Kendra P. O. Ball, Amy Lewis-Davis, & Andrea Harrigan.; great-granddaughters, Anyah TS “Queen Elizabeth” Smith, Váshányah TS “Queen Elizabeth” Smith, Váshányáh JC “Shany” Glasford, Ade-ya, Ade-sha and Adariah Harrigan, Alaina and Kayla Drake, Kenya and Kiehsa Pereira, Kimberlee Pereira-Moore, Khenita Gomez, Keniesha Gomez, Kenya “Mama” Francis, Takira “TK” Robinson, Ta’nyah “Mia” Robinson, Je’hvonna Hogan, Tatiana ”Tati” Robinson, VaNiecia “Nissy” Renee Dunlop, Naviyah A. and Navida A. “Tiny” Davis, Jahniqua, Shaquanya, Jahmequa and Shaquilla Lewis, Rasheema Abbott, Ivori Nesbitt and Emilia Ball.
She was also survived by great-grandsons, Macklin “Lil Mack” Jr. and Mekhei Lewis, Tre’quan “Tre” Robinson, Je’hvon Andrew, Je’hvonni Hogan, Derell Joseph, Jo’Maine Hamilton, Clyde Taylor Jr., Craig Taylor, Jahquone and J. “Chucky/Shaka” Erskine, Jahmal Gray, Larry “Jay” Louis Jr., Adanei Harrigan, Valmon Jr., and Va’Shawn JC Glasford, David D. Regis (adopted), Asani R. and Alexander R. Cameron, Aaron R. Krigger, Rey’almo A. Dunlop, Ethan Huggins, Kai-yon Drake, Kenneth “Kenny” Gomez, Jr., Joshua Rawles, Navidad “Papi” Davis Jr., Jahmali, Shaquan and Christopher Lewis, Deonte and Dante Rivera; great-great-grandaughters, Ja’Qeada “Barbie/Nae” Isaac, Ro’Valiah “Ro/Little Lady” Glasford, Ah’Liyah Francis, Jahnyqua Talmadge, Jayleene Erskine, Ra’Shell Gumbs, Elle’sau David, Deya Brooks, A’mya Telemaco, Shaelyn Hicks and Khia Pereira; great-great-grandsons, Akio Gomez, De’onni Brooks, Amari, Danny Jr., Di’mani and Telemaco, Esai David, Zyaire “Zy” A. Smith, Jamorie J. Blash Jr., Romel and Romani Rivera, Rashon Gumbs, Zy’lani Lewis, Shamar Hicks, Juhstyce Erskine; granddaughters-in-law, Christina Burt-Lewis, Ashley Huggins and Shanna Lewis; grandson-in-law, Larry Louis, Navidad Davis Sr.; great-granddaughter-in-law, Jasprit Gambhir-Gomez and Ruth Davis; special family members, Mariel Smith (great-niece), Margarita Williams (cousin), Ivy Monsanto (cousin-in-law), Rosa Mingo, Tejhana Nesbitt, Jean “Kelly” Webster, Boman Rabsatt and Daisy Hodge; special friends, Jule Lambert, Charmaine Charleswell, Ivan Caesar, Lelia “Pat” Shipley, Vivian Matthews, Pastor Shawn Greaves and Ruth Rogers-Liburd; pallbearers, Anyah, Victoria, Adesha, Váshányáh, Carolina, Randolph, Aska Sr. and Va’Shawn, Macklin and Navidad Sr.; and many other relatives too numerous to mention, to include the Stout, Thomas, Skelton, Lettsome, Turnbull, Charleswell/Chalwell, Todman, Fahie/Foy, Penn, Frett, Maduro, and Rabsatt families.
The first viewing will be today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home, St. Thomas. The second viewing will be Saturday, Oct. 23, from 9 to 10 a.m. at The Church of God of Prophecy, with the service following immediately after.
Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
