Michael O. Sheen
Michael O. Sheen, age 75, died peacefully at his home on July 23, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was a resident of the Virgin Islands for more than 50 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vivienne and Burford Sheen, and by his brothers, Thomas B. Sheen and Charles L. Sheen.
He is survived by his wife of more than 45 years, Jane Benjamin Sheen; children, Michaela A. Sheen and Toby B. Sheen; grandson, Adrian M. Robinson; many nieces and nephews; and also by Andy Connor and Toya Frazer Ellis, whom he loved as if they were his own.
Michael was born Nov. 27, 1945, in Santa Maria, Calif., and graduated from Santa Maria High School and attended Shasta College and Chico State College in Northern California. He came to St. Thomas around 1967 and worked teaching diving. From the time he arrived, he knew that he was home. He was a safety diver for the Tektite Project in Lameshur Bay and later worked at another diving project, PRINUL, in Puerto Rico. He was an aquanaut and completed two missions where he lived underwater in a habitat. Returning to St. Thomas, he started a fiberglass repair business in Independent Boat Yard on the East End of St. Thomas. He had that business until he retired more than two years ago.
He was very invested in the community and served for many years on the Board of the Virgin Islands Game Fishing Club. He also was a board member for the St. Thomas Historical Trust and the St. John Historical Society. He had a great interest in and was knowledgeable about Virgin Islands history. Over the years he and Jane enjoyed collecting Virgin Islands memorabilia including art, books, maps, newspaper articles, postcards and stereoviews. Michael also restored and refinished many pieces of West Indian mahogany furniture. He was generous with his time and was always willing to share both his knowledge and his collections.
Michael had a quick wit and a wicked sense of humor. He will be lovingly remembered by all who knew him.
An informal celebration of Michael’s life will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, at the V.I. Game Fishing Club between 5 and 8 p.m.
Arrangements were under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Services of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix. Condolences messages for Michael’s family can be left Pon www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
Viola Lillian Roach
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother Viola Lillian Roach, who died Sept. 21, 2021, at the Schneider Regional Medical Center at the age of 82.
Viola is survived by her four children, Joycelyn Lee, Steadroy, James and Clifford Roach; brother, Hezekiah Roach; son-in-law, Sylvester Lee; daughters-in-law, Vivian Roach and Shawna Wesselhoft-Roach; 13 grandchildren, Erica and Danielle Lee, Collin, Shannia, James, Sheldon, Tyrek, Ta’Niya, Jaeda, Jaiden Roach, Bromekus Daniels, Anthony Felepe and St. Clair Gordon; nine great-grandchildren, Felix III and A’mir Olivieri, Te’Shaunee, Devin and Jordan Roach, Araiya and Amori Tongue, Peyton Daniels and Abija Gordon; special friends, Estelle Rogers, Fernande Duzanson, Amelia Vanterpool, Viola Dore, Angelita Mitchell, Angela Small, Malika Sharry, Rosetta Tuitt and Beverly Max; extended family, the Roach, Georges, Herbert, Greenaway and Ryan families and many more too numerous to mention.
Viola was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel Irish and Christiana Roach; first born son, Earl Roach; and 11 siblings.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing on Friday, Oct. 22, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 5 to 7 p.m.
The second viewing will be Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Apostolic Faith Church, Smith Bay, from 9 to 10 a.m., with services immediately following. Interment will be at Western Cemetery No. 1. Tributes for the booklet should be submitted via email on or before Monday, Oct. 18, to tributesforviola@gmail.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to COVID restrictions and public health guidelines, masks (covering the nose and mouth) must be worn, and proper hand sanitization must be evident at all times.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.