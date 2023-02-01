We announce the passing of Michael William, who died on Jan. 21, 2023.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Veronique William of St Lucia and father, Louis William of St Lucia.
He is survived by wife, Marie Kathy Alexis; sons, Cletus William and Jonah William; daughter, Vexilla William; brothers, Charles William and Emmanuel William; sisters, Mariana Christophe, Elizabeth William, Marcella William, Cecilia Norbert; grandchildren, Desean Jurgen, Malik Jurgen, Cleansha William, Leopold William, Anthony William, Jeremiah William; special mention step daughter, Myranda Cerand and her son Massiah Cerand; his close friend Tony, and his ex-wife Antoinette William.
The viewing will be held at 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, Holy Family Church with service to follow at 10 a.m. Internment will be at Eastern Cemetery.
