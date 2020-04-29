On Wednesday, April 8, 2020, Michael Martin McKie, also known as “Shabba” or “Lynx,” to many was suddenly taken from us at the age of 45. He was a loving, caring, and respected son, father, nephew, cousin, and friend. He was also an avid animal lover.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ka’Riise Marie Donovan-McKie; grandmother, Mercedes Sprauve-Lynch; grandfather, Harold A. Lynch Sr.; uncles, Clarence Lynch and Harold A. Lynch Jr.; cousin, Dwayne A. Lynch; mother-in-law, Claire Henneman-Trotman; and uncles-in-law, Robert Dean Jr., and Myron B. Henneman.
Those left to cherish his memories include his parents, Pauline Lynch-Benitez and Manuel Benitez; children, Mosi, Zya’Nel, Annakiya, Elijah, Kyree and Makynzi McKie; father, Michael McKie; brothers, Marcus McKie and Manuel Benitez Jr.; grandmother, Argentina Benitez; special friend, Kishma Samuel; aunts, Marion Lynch-Esannason, Yvonne Lynch-Dean, Dian Lynch-Philip, Shirline Lynch, and Jennifer “Jenny” Lynch; uncles, Verne Lynch Sr., great-uncle Leopold Sprauve; cousins, Kevin Stridiron, Dion Whyte, Maurice Clark and family, Jonathan Clark and family, Harold Lynch III and family, Jamika Lynch, Christopher Lynch and family, Yvette Lynch-Donaldson, Pearlette Lynch-Sheriff, Karol Lynch, Camisha Lynch, Verne Lynch, Jr. and family, Shayla Lynch, Lashawn Lynch, Troy Lynch, Tanika Lynch, Denekua Lynch, Dwayne Z. Lynch, Kamalie Lynch, De’Janique Lynch, Adrian Sprauve and family, Milton Sprauve and family, Alice Rey, Alicia Vasquez, Carol Shoy, Alford Shoy Jr., Jamal and Terrique Sprauve, and Sharla Rey; godparents, Denise Vanterpool and Millicent Rivera; goddaughter, Trinity Christina Henneman; and godsister, Chantel Charles.
He is also survived by his father-in-law, Elroy Donovan, Sr.; sisters-in-law, Mia Trotman Samuel, Tiffany Trotman James, Lelia Donovan-Challenger; brothers-in-law, Elroy Donovan, Jr., and Brent Donovan; aunts-in-law, Wanda Elliott-Lynch, Marion Sprauve, Joyce Henneman Martin, Debra Henneman Smith, Carol O’Bryan Henneman, Avril O’Reilly Henneman, Adelia R. Henneman, Crystalia Christopher, Ena Gomez, Blanche Donovan-Griffith, Pacita Donovan; uncles-in-law, Stedroy Philip, Marvin Clark, Roy A. Henneman, Audi Henneman, Joel Martin Sr., James Smith, Charles Donovan, Rudolph Donovan, and Calvin Donovan.
He is also survived by a host of extended families and long-time friends, Alani Henneman-Todman, Amika Henneman, Akia Henneman, Tyrell Steele, Tenae Yusuff, Esau David, Royce Creque, Ishmael Todman, Akai Henneman, Victoria Edwards and family, Louis Powell and family, Jelani Walters, Deyzha Todman, Neressa and Ian Forde, Lorraine Joseph, Laurel Joseph-Rodgers and family, Nicole Turnbull, Kisha Sprauve, the Benitez family, the Freeman family, the Foy family, the Ible family, Robert O’Neal, the Henneman family, the Martin-Holmes family, Monique Creque and family, the entire Lynch and Sprauve families, Brenda Charles, Stephanie Joseph, Jennifer Moorehead, Monique David, Kimo Bonelli, Steve Morton, Theodore “Black Ice” Sealey Milliner, Garfield Marshall, Gary Richardson, Fox, Rudell Fahie, Guy Henry, Germaine Hall, Hassen George, Richard James, Addison “Danny” Rogers, Orville Colbourne, , Miguel “Esco” Penn, Trevor “Peko” Fleming, Derick “Shortman” Alexis, Theton Donadelle, Raheim George Sr., Cherrisse Woods, Kishamaria Byron and family, Chelsea Connell, Jasmine Springette, Tiffany and Jamal Todman, Khalidia Furet, Shakira Clarke, Tia, Mitchell family, Carol Callwood, Jamon Liburd and family (College Park, Md.), Nathan Williams, Mashama Ferdinand, Areth Aberdeen, Kevin Liburd, Rubean Allamby, Jeremy Smith, Eugenie Bell Jr., Peter Williams and the entire Education Department's School Lunch Division family, the Tutu Park Mall family, the Human Society family, and the CAHS Class of 1992.
Michael also had numerous other family and friends.
Viewing will be held Saturday, May 9, from 8 to 10 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home with service at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 3. The family requests that anyone who plans to attend should wear festive colors. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
Live streaming will be available at www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.