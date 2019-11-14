Friends and relatives are advised of the passing of Michele D. Carty, née Petersen, on Nov. 3, 2019, at the New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York City.
She was a beloved and dedicated math teacher at Charlotte Amalie High School. Her energetic personality and warm smile will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Rudolph A. Carty; son, Mikael Carty; daughters, Michele Reed, Mia Camacho, Mikaela Carty and Mila Carty; sons-in-law, Reggie Reed and Jessie Camacho; brothers, Sigurd Petersen Jr., Carl Petersen and Jens Petersen; sisters, Judith Rabsatt and Yvonne Petersen; aunts, Lorna Perez, Norma Simmonds and Sonia Setorie; uncle, Laurence Jackson; godmothers, Ruth E. Thomas and Norma Simmonds; mother-in-law, Lawrence Carty; brothers-in-law, Ralph Carty, Ephraim Carty, Abraham Carty, Moses Carty and Daniel Carty; sisters-in-law, Joan Petersen, Karen Petersen, Cynthia Petersen, Winovia Lewis, Merab Quashie and Micah Carty; nephews, Elmo Rabsatt Jr., Kevin Rabsatt, Kiman Sylvester, Akil Petersen, Shaquille Petersen, Carl Petersen, Halston Francis and Jose Ayala; nieces, Shanell Reffell, Claire Petersen, Luva Aquila Herman, Jenele Petersen, Jenene Petersen and Jade Petersen; and many cousins, other family members and friends too numerous to mention.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sigurd O. Petersen and Bernice Smith Petersen.
The memorial service will take place at Ruth E. Thomas auditorium at CAHS on Dec. 1, 2019, at 3 p.m. Please submit all tributes to restorationministries340@gmail.com before 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.
Since Michele D. Carty valued her family and education, in lieu of flowers please donate toward the education of her two youngest daughters, Mikaela and Mila Carty. Donations can be submitted through the paypal link
http://paypal.me/restoration340 or sent by check or money order to: Restoration Ministries, P.O. Box 307774, Charlotte Amalie, V.I. 00803 or to the go fund me
link gf.me/u/wnkmqc Family of Michele Carty.
