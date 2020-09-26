Midalia Fabio of Estate St. John transitioned into eternal peace on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. She was 67 years old.
She is survived by her husband, Malcolm Fabio Sr.; sons, Malcolm Fabio Jr., Monell Fabio, Marcos Fabio and Mark Fabio; grandchildren, Nia’dalia Fabio, Sonia Fabio and Ashwin Fabio; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral services and interment will take place at 10 a.m. today at Kingshill Cemetery.
The family respectfully requests that attendees wear face masks and adhere to the social distancing requirements.
The family also requests that donations be made toward cancer research. If you would like to make a donation in Midala's name, please log on to American Cancer Society website www.cancer.org and click on the tab "give in honor and memorial."
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.