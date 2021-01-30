We regret to announce the passing of Miguel Angel Aponte on Jan. 13, 2021, at the age of 81.
He was born Dec. 14, 1939, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. He worked for more than 35 years at LIAT airline in addition to various hotels around St. Thomas.
He leaves to mourn, his wife of 57 years, Louise Aponte; daughters, Anna Aponte-Cornelius and Dr. Nicole Aponte-Taylor; son-in-law, Glenwood Cornelius; granddaughters, Shamoya Cornelius and C’Anna Cornelius; grandson, Aaron Taylor; sister, Josefina Aponte de Donastorg; special friends, Hortensia and Cynthia LaCorbinier; and other family and friends too numerous to mention.
Final arrangements are being handled by Turnbull's Funeral Home. The first viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Turnbull's Funeral Home. The second viewing will be Monday, Feb. 1, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Blyden Memorial Chapel. A service in celebration of his life will follow immediately after the viewing. Interment will be in Eastern Cemetery.
