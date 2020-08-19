It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Miguel Angel Francis, who died in Laurel, Md., on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, after a brief illness. He was 61 years of age.
He is survived by his mother, Bernice Turnbull Francis; son, Wicamo Francis; daughter, Khadija Francis Laronde; granddaughter, Zaya and Zariya Laronde; sisters, Denise L. Green, MD, Michelle A. Coleman, Adelle B. and Daphne M. Francis; brother, Hector “Alemu” Francis; aunts, Muriel E. Petersen, Shirley A. Hodge Lewis and Marion Francis; uncle, Austin J. Francis, Sr.; nieces, Dr. Ashlee N. Green, Deanne S. Green, Sherelle C. Green and Tanesha Russell; nephews, Theron A. Miles, Tafarai Y. Francis and Terel Coleman; son-in-law, Deron Laronde; brother-in-law, Mark W. Green; sister-in-law, Lindiwe Sewer Francis and numerous relatives from the Francis, Abednego, Brathwaite, Christopher, Turnbull, Todman, Parson, Hodge, Huyghue, James, Edwards, McKay, Lewis, Lans, LaBeet and Lattin families.
The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. The funeral service will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will be at Western Cemetery No. 2.
