We regret to announce the passing of Mikal Caleb Edwin Dore who died on Feb. 19, 2020.
The viewing will be at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Kingdom Life Church in Contant with services to follow at 10 a.m.
Interment will be in Western Cemetery No. 3.
He was preceded in death by his loving sister, Karence DeCosta.
He is survived by his mother, Karel K. Dore; father, James-Michael Dore; son, A’Zai Dore; brothers, KarMical, Steve, Gabriel, Elisha, Malchiel and Oluebube Dore; sisters, Valencia Lanquedoc, Morella, Urella, Chioma and Destiny Dore; nieces, Timmelle Washington, Alexia Tyson, Kora and Kristina Dore; nephews, Maliq Alwazzan, Royelle Gomes and Jeff Lanquedoc Jr.
His grandmother was Christiana Joseph; great- grandfather, Randolph Bristol in England; great- grandmother, Alice Phillip in Curacao; aunts, Evelina Williams in England, Natasha Thompson, Jacqueline, Tamieche Joseph in St. Kitts, Iona Dore in St. Maarten, Sonia Dore and Iris Smith of St. Thomas, Mary Sutton, Jacqueline and Ethlyn Dore in Nevis and Florence Browne in England; uncles, Neville Joseph and Marvin Thompson of St. Kitts, Charles and Maurice Dore of St. Thomas and Bernard Dore in Nevis; cousins, Jhazarra, Jhade and Shafique Joseph, Ariana and Ariella Thompson, Chamberlain Williams-Chujor, Jason, Michael, Natasha, Stacy, Maurecia, Juilan, Rhiana, Tianna, Shania, Jania, and many others too numerous to mention; great-aunts, Millicent Joseph in St. Kitts, Pamela, Monica, Angela and Annette Bristol in England; Dr. Ann and Susanna Phillip in Holland; great-uncles, Marvin Phillip in Holland, Andre Browne, David and Gary Bristol in England; great-great-aunts, Jovil Rogers in St. Kitts, Cheryl Thomas in New York and Sandra Thomas in Atlanta; great-great uncles, Selwyn Joseph in St. Croix, Raphael Connor in California, and Vincent Joseph in St. Kitts; girlfriend. Chaijanne Hodge; many adopted brothers and sisters, Jhozna Gilbert, Ky’anah and Kamoi Lake, Chardonnay Boynes, Jerry Farrinngton, Everton Rutherford, Joseph Brookes, Frank White, Zimeel St. Hilaire, and LaQuan George. Many family and friends, including Sheryl Martin, Vernice Henry, Lorna Daniel, Sandra Morrishaw, the Dore family, the Joseph family, the McDonalds family, the DPNR Family, the chickens of the farm, the Griffith Park basketball family and many more too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
