Longboat Key resident Mike Kadish died Sunday, March 19, at the age of 72 after a 28-year battle with Parkinson’s disease. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Dianne (Derfler) Kadish; sons, Zack (Camilla) Kadish, Zane (Annie) Kadish, Zeke (fiancee Emily) Kadish; grandsons, Michael Judson, James Kenneth and John Michael Kadish; and sister, Cindy Kadish.
A native of Grand Rapids, Mich., Mike was an All-City and All-State football lineman at powerhouse Catholic Central, an All-American at Notre Dame and played 10 seasons in the NFL. He was recruited by legendary football coach Ara Parseghian, playing in two Cotton Bowl classics. He was named to the Playboy and Bob Hope All-American teams and played in the prestigious College All-Star game and Senior Bowl his senior year.
The Miami Dolphins made him their first-round pick in 1972. Just prior to the 1973 season he was traded to the Buffalo Bills where his career blossomed. Over the next nine seasons, he played in 127 games as a standout defensive tackle with the Bills. In 1977 he was named the team MVP, he was regarded as one of the NFL’s top run-stoppers. In the presence of his family and friends, he was proud to be named to the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame. He will forever be remembered as one of the greatest football players that the city has ever produced.
His personal goals were simple: he wanted to be a good husband and good father and he excelled at both. Although his battle with Parkinson’s was long and harsh, he never allowed it to define his life which he lived with passion and purpose. As a true Notre Dame man he not only “Played like a Champion”, he lived like one.
His soul will be blessed at a Mass on March 25th at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Star of the Sea on Longboat Key. In lieu of flowers the family suggests consideration of the following charities. A celebration of life will take place in Grand Rapids in June, to be announced.
Neurochallenge Sarasota:
https://www.neurochallenge.org/
The Wounded Warrior Project: https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/
Tunnel To Towers Foundation:
