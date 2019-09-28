Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Milburn “Bull” Williams, who died Sept. 12, 2019, at the age of 73 at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Elaine Williams.
He was survived by his son, Milburn Williams Jr.; daughter, Marlene Williams and Mildene Williams Faulkner; stepchildren, Sarah “Rosie” Doyling, Cleveland “Kiamba” Doyling Sr., Leslie Bailey, Winston Doyling Jr., Alton Doyling; one brother; many grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Celestial Chapel of Hurley Funeral Home. The second viewing will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Living Word Ministries. The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. with service immediately following at 10 a.m.
Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
For online directions and condolences, visit www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
