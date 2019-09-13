Relatives and friends are advised of the death of Mildred “Millie” George, who passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at the age of 82.
She was preceded in death by her father, Henrique Raymond George; mother, Ena Stephens; sisters, Geraldine James and Beryl Stephens; nephew, Randy Stephens; aunts, Hilda Williams, Mary Normil, Zephyra Hendricks; and uncles, Elmo Hendricks and Charles Hendricks
Mildred “Millie” George is survived by her sisters, Altagracia Stephens, Josefa Gerrard and Sylvia Penn; caretakers and close cousins, Evan Hendricks and Hyacinth Hendricks; and many nieces and nephews, friends and relatives including niece Ann Swan.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the funeral service Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Nisky Moravian Church. The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. with services immediately following at 10 a.m.
The body will be cremated.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
For online directions and condolences visit www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
