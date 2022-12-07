Friends and relatives are advised of the death of Mildred Makeba Williams on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the age of 50.
Makeba was born in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands and spent her childhood years in Estate Fortuna on St. Thomas. She is a graduate of the Antilles School Class of 1990. Later she earned her Bachelors degree from the University of Maryland in 1994 and her Masters degree from the American InterContinental University in 2003.
Makeba is survived by her father, Winston M.A. Williams Sr; stepmother and good friend Aracelis Williams; sisters Themanya Williams, Lisa Williams Coulter (Joseph) and Shani Williams; brother Winston M. A. “Situmba” Williams Jr; aunts Eunice Edwards, Linda McIntosh, Silva Gibbs, Cleone J. Beverhoudt, Claudette James and Miriam James; uncles Attorney Warren Williams and Keith James.
She is also survived by her cousins, Radiance Davilla, Jolene Edwards, Craig Williams, Valerie Williams, Rosalie Williams, Elston Williams, Clarence Beverhoudt, Celita Beverhoudt, Vionette James, Vimyrka Plaskett, Kelvin Tito James, Deborah James, Deanna James, Linda Lambert and Diane Williams; and also her very special friends Anana Evans, Jean Marie Simon, Yanique Hodge Garcia and Afua Gyasi plus many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Joanne E. Williams; grandmothers, Mildred Williams and Hyacinth James; grandfathers, Otis Williams Sr. and Joseph James.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18, in Atlanta, Georgia.
