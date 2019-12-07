It’s with regret that we announce the passing of Milesia Foster, better known as Francis Foster, of Conaree Village, who resided on St. Thomas, USVI.
She was called home to glory on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2019, at the age of 85 years.
The first viewing will be held Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. The second viewing will be from 1 to 2 p.m. with services to follow right after at 2 p.m. at Wesley Methodist Church, St. Kitts, W.I. Interment is at Spring Field Cemetery.
She leaves to mourn her husband, Calvin Foster of New York; eight children, Heather Hendrickson, Lynette Foster, Leroy Hodge, better known as "Roy," and James Howe, better known as "Pink," all of St. Kitts; Edric Howe, Bewadney Howe, better known as "Goodney, " residing in Tortola; Kenneth Foster and John Foster, residing in New York; and sister, Rita Howe, residing in St.Thomas.
She also leaves to mourn 39 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and four great-great- grand; the Samuel family in Conaree Village, Old Road, Verchild Village, and New Town, Basseterre; the Clark family in Bath's Village, Nevis; and several friends too numerous to mention.
The late Melisa Foster was a member of the Eastern Benevolent Society.
