We regret to announce the passing of Millicent A. Williams of Anna’s Retreat on March 27, 2022.
The first viewing will be held Thursday, April 21, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be held Friday, April 22, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Wesley Methodist Church with services at 11 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
She leaves behind her husband, Wilfred Williams; as well as sisters, Cynthia, Helena, Omel; and brother, Vince. She is also survived by her three children, Mervin, Avril and Jerry, along with her nine grandchildren, Cheyenne, Tristian, Brandon, Khaldane, Tyler, Kyle, Ashley, NiYan, Zaporah.
Also left to mourn her passing are nephews, Llewellyn, Glen, Steve, Roger, Maudeth, Junior and Ronnie; nieces, Myrthlyn, Emerald, Lynda and Carolyn; as well as son-in-law George and daughter-in-law Jackie; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
