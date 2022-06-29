It is with great sadness that the family of the late Millicent Alberta Elizabeth Weeks regrets to announce her passing on Thursday June 16, in Merrick, New York at the age of 76.
Millicent Alberta Elizabeth Weeks was preceded in death by her parents Anita Gumbs and Nathaniel (Natty) Pringle, her husband Andrew Ashton (Crack) (January) Weeks, her son Kertis (John) (Blows) Gumbs, a sister Ann Benjamina (Mother Bee) Hughes, nephews Enos, Elvis, Ebenezer, Dadda (Biggo) Hughes, Lee (Yankee) Warner, and Aaron Orville (Uncle) or (Chuk I) Hughes.
She is survived by her brother James Gumbs, sister Rubeltine Saddler, sons Enos (Carl) Hughes, and Joemaine (Chemist) Hughes; daughters Natasha (Tasha or Natty) Hughes and Shae-Nae’ Hughes. Her grandchildren are Jmaine Jamal Gumbs, Bria’ Nique and Bria Gumbs. Her great grandchildren are Jaslyn Gumbs and Adriana Williams; nephews are Dr. Sidney Hughes, Attorney Joseph Hughes, Samuel Lawrence, Robert, Nicholas, Charlie and Phillip Saddler. Her nieces are Janice Saddler, Juliette and Allison Gumbs, great and special nephews Akyl, Aaron Jr., Che, Sardy, Langston and Elvis Jamal Hughes, Samuel Jr., Barnabas, and Nehemiah Lawrence. Her special great nieces are Bridgette, Octavia Elvia, Bahynah, Hughes, Dorcus, Abigail, and Hadassah Lawrence, and Sheilah (Laylah) Hughes Weekes.
Also left to grieve is her special cousin Helena Evelyn and the entire Gumbs, Rogers, Pringle, Evelyn and Hughes families, as well as special friends Sam Lewis, Lenox Warner, Condacey Harris, Olga Allen Webbe, Glenise Kelly, Eustace Adams, and Ruth Vergara.
The first viewing will be at Turnbull’s Funeral Home on Monday July 4 from noon to 4 p.m. The second viewing will be at New Hernhutt Moravian Church on Tuesday July 5 from 9 to 10 a.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.