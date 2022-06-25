It is with great sadness that the family of Millicent Alberta Elizabeth Weeks regrets to announce her passing on Thursday June 16, 2022, in Merrick, N.Y., at the age of 76.
Millicent Alberta Elizabeth Weeks was preceded in death by her parents, Anita Gumbs and Nathaniel (Natty) Pringle; husband, Andrew Ashton (Crack) (January) Weeks; son, Kertis (John) (Blows) Gumbs; sister, Ann Benjamina (Mother Bee ) Hughes; nephews, Enos Elvis Ebenezer Dadda (Biggo) Hughes, Lee (Yankee) Warner, and Aaron Orville (uncle) or (Chuk I) Hughes.
She survived by her brother, James Gumbs; sister, Rubeltine Saddler; sons, Enos (Carl ) Hughes and Joemaine (Chemist) Hughes; daughters, Natasha (Tasha or Natty) Hughes and Shae-Nae’ Hughes; grand children, Jmaine Jamal Gumbs, Bria’ Nique and Bria Gumbs; great-grand, Jaslyn Gumbs and Adriana Williams; nephews, Dr. Sidney Hughes, attorney Joseph Hughes, Samuel Lawrence, Robert, Nicholas, Charlie and Phillip Saddler; nieces, Janice Saddler, Juliette and Allison Gumbs; great and special nephews, Akyl, Aaron Jr. Che, Sardy, Langston and Elvis Jamal Hughes, Samuel Jr., Barnabas, and Nehemiah Lawrence; special great-nieces, Bridgette, Elvia, Bahynah, Hughes, Dorcus, Abigail, and Hadassah Lawrence, and Sheilah (Laylah) Hughes Weekes; special cousins, Helena Evelyn and the entire Gumbs, Rogers, Pringle, Evelyn and Hughes family; special friends, Sam Lewis, Lenox Warner, Condacey Harris, Olga Allen Webbe, Glenise Crawford, Eustace Adams, Ruth Vergara, Sandra (Sandy) Davis, Miss Ann and Miss Francis.
The first viewing date is Sunday, July 4, from noon to 3 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. The second viewing date is Monday, July 5, from 9 to 10 a.m. and the service is at 10 a.m. at New Hernnhut Moravian Church.
Funeral arrangements are made by Turnbull’s Funeral home and Crematory Services.
