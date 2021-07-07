It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Millicent E. Hopkins-Richards, also known as Mille or Ms. Richie, on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Randolph C. Richards Sr.
Millie was survived by her son, Randolph C. Richards Jr.; daughters, Nova Richards-Laurent, Dawn, Laurelly and Gail Richards; granddaughters, LaDawnn Richards, Shainae’ Anthony and Venise Richards; great-grand-children, Ra’Shyne and Legacy Rainey; brothers, Fabian, Patrick, Bernard and Gerald Walters; sister, Cynthia Roberts; special friends, Bernice Mack and Lydia Pont; and many nieces and nephews and other relatives too numerous to mention.
The viewing will be at 9 a.m., Saturday, July 10, with the service to follow at 10:30 a.m. at Bylden Memorial Chapel.
She will be cremated.
Please follow all COVID requirements.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
