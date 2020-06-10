Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Milton Antonio George of St. Thomas, who died May 24, 2020, at the of 77 at his residence.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Clinton George.
Milton Antonio George is survived by his brother, Clinton George; sisters, Gloria Shaw, Carol Francis, Angela George, Patricia George Ottle; nieces and nephews, Dona Shaw, Erica Shaw Farrington, Jessica George, Tyshene Neely, Shekima George, Nkobi Geoerge, Sekou George, Nkosi Francis, Shanika Abdullah, Neila Francis, Jabari Francis, Jelani Todman; many great-nieces and nephews, and many cousins and friends; special thanks, Sheila Taton, cousin and caretaker.
Services will be held Monday, June 15, 2020, on St. Thomas at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The viewing is at 9 a.m. and the service at 10 a.m. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Embassy Suite, Orlando Airport, Orlando, Fla. The service begins at 11 a.m.
Due to COVID-19 and the resulting public health mandates, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
