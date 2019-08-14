Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Milton N. Joseph, who passed away July 26, 2019, in Florida at the age of 77.
He was preceded in death by his son, Milton Le Sean Joseph; brothers, Albert Edward Joseph, Robert Joseph and Kenneth Joseph; and sister-in-law, Ruth Lynch-Thomas.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Joseph; daughters, Shearon Joseph-Hoyte, Sunya Joseph, Jacqueline Robinson, Angelique Joseph, Tinesha Joseph, Leanne Joseph; daughter-in-law, Sandra Joseph; son, Maurice Joseph; son-in-law, Shoy Clendinen; brothers, Halbert Joseph Sr., Lennard Joseph, Wilburt Joseph, Steve Joseph Sr., Dana Joseph Sr.; adopted brother, Renardo Christopher; sisters, Aileen Swift, Karen Dennis, Yvonne Mc Cauley, Shirley Davis, Gail Andrews, Deborah (Debra) Joseph, Claudia Joseph-Todman, Lavida Joseph-Brown; sisters-in-law, Charmaine Joseph, Daphane Joseph, Aureola Petrus, Ann Clark-Joseph; brothers-in-law, Wallace Davis, Clifton Andrews, Elroy Todman; aunts, Eugenia Rivera and Beatrice Benjamin; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Celestial Chapel at Hurley Funeral Home. The second viewing will be held Friday, Aug. 16, 2019,
at Nisky Moravian Church from 9 to 10 a.m. with the service immediately following at 10 a.m.
The family requests that an offering be received during the service toward the building of the New Moravian Multipurpose Educational Facility.
Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 2.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
