Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Minerva Marsh, who died July 20, 2021, at age 82 in New York.
Minerva Marsh is survived by her children, Gilbert Vasquez, Sharon Vasquez,
Ricardo Vasquez, Marcus Lopez, Gary Lopez; grandchildren, Jessica Cueto,
Victor Cueto, Emmanuel Vasquez, Emanuel Cueto, Alexandria Cueto, Ariel Lopez,
Cheyenne Lopez, Raine Lopez, Jannaelise Lopez, Julie Vasquez; great-grandchildren,
Ibn Malik Cueto-Benders, Kareem Mayfield, Steven Benders, Donovan Dobson,
Chole Cueto, Jamir Benders; brother, Kenneth Marsh; sister, Eglah Clendinen; and
many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service of the late Minerva Marsh on Thursday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. at the Bethany Moravian Church in Cruz Bay, St. John.
The interment will take place at Emmaus Moravian Cemetery in Coral Bay, St. John.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
