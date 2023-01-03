Our beloved Miriam Adina Prince (affectionately known as Muddie or Mothie), age 100, departed this earth peacefully on Dec. 22, 2022, with family by her side.
She was born on Aug. 8, 1922, to James Mitchell and Veronica Edwards. She married Alfred Prince in 1940, they had five children, Juliet Vialet (deceased), Bernard Prince, Sonia Prince, Wayne Prince, and Linda Prince (deceased).
She is survived by her children: Bernard, Sonia, and Wayne Prince; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren, and a host of family members and close friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Frederick Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norre Gade, St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands. Tributes begin at 9 a.m. with the service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Western Cemetery #1.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in honor of Miriam Prince to the Frederick Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. For online condolences or to share a special memory, please visit the Hurley website at
www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
