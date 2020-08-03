We regret to announce the passing of Ms. Miriam Dorene Richardson, who is better known as “Mirrie.” She was born Dec. 24, 1931, and departed this life on July 2, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Matilda Richardson; father, Edgar Reid; and stepmother, Alma Reid.
She is survived by her daughter, Crisma Richardson; stepdaughter, Marie Mussington; brother, Christian Richardson; grandson, Joshua Colaire; nephews, Terrence and Christian Richardson (Junior) and families; niece, Joy Jarvis-Richardson and family; and sister-in-law, Mrs. Edith Richardson (Joanie).
She is also survived by her cousins, Antonio Rogers, Calvin Rogers, Angela Richardson, Alice Richardson, Cedric Gumbs, Shefton Richardson, Vincent Gibson, Claudius Welsh, Elvet Welsh, Lindy Davis, Junio (Chaka) Davis, Hugh Carty, Leonard Carty, Cedric Carty, Leona Carty, Ashton Richardson Glenford Greaux, Gloria Bass, Justin Brooks, Cynthia Brooks, Bernard Reid, Lucas Reid, Ambrose Reid, Rhona Carty, Lolita Richardson, Vernol Richardson, Vivian Richardson, Wilmoth Richardson, and Clive Richardson; close friends and associates, the Rev. Dunstan Richardson and Amy Richardson, Vida Garnet, Ola Hodge, Bernadette Reid, May Connor, and Sherwin Carty; also, Bernadette Lorainey, Monica Prince, the general membership of the Zion Assembly Church, and the management and staff and residents of Lucinda Millin Home.
The viewing for the late Ms. Miriam Dorene Richardson was held Thursday, July 30. The funeral service was held the same day at Turnbull’s Funeral Home, St. Thomas.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
