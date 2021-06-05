The family of Miriam Editha "Wintonia" Williams is saddened to announce her passing on May 24, 2021.
Miriam was born July 3, 1951, on the island of Dominica. She moved to St. Thomas, USVI, in 1991. She was a hard-working mother and caring friend who is deeply missed.
Miriam was survived by her son, Juslyn Bonnie Sharplis; her daughters, Marva Sharplis and Valerie Registe; her grandchildren, Teddy Telemaque, Kevin Christmas, Chase and O'neil Walsh; Duran, Ebonnie, Shyhim and Jjhany Sharplis and Vanessa Lewis; her great-grandchildren, Shernique Jade-d, Shadisa, Shadon and Chasen Walsh, Lucus Sharplis and Ezra Woodham; her brother, Kenneth Williams; her sisters, Noralyn Prince, Lethie Castor, Eva Marigold Williams, Tilda Henry, Izerene Williams and Jane St. Amie; special neices, Marilyn Joseph and Nadine Paul; special nephew, Carl Phillip; special friends, Cecilia Telemaque and family, Helena Joseph, Maria Benjamin, Helen Richards, Nicholson Cuffy, Carr Forbes and family, Lyria Freeman; and more relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are invited to the first viewing on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Turnbull's Funeral Home from 3 to 5 p.m. The second viewing will be Friday, June 11, 2021, at Turnbull's from 9 to 10 a.m. with the service immediately following at 10 a.m.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
