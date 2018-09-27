Services will be held Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, for Miriam Ione Creque Martin, formerly of Virgin Gorda, BVI, who passed away peacefully on Sept. 7, 2018, in Ocoee, Fla., at the age of 95.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. at Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church in Estate Tutu, St. Thomas, with a viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Interment will be at Smith Bay Cemetery, St. Thomas.
Mrs. Martin was a retired dietary cook at Schneider Hospital and a member of the Maranatha SDA Church on St. Thomas.
She is survived by her husband, Clifford Martin; sisters-in-law, Idalia Martin Joseph and Gretta Martin; one brother, Maurice Flanders of Curacao; five sons, Pastor Dr. Allen C. Martin, Donald Martin, Alvin Martin, Morris Martin and Derrick Martin; daughters-in-law, Dana Martin, Pauline Martin, Marie Rhymer-Martin, Leann Martin and Lena Martin; nieces, Maxine Kuntz Leerdam, Rubina Kuntz, Glencia Kuntz Creque, Judy Kuntz Herbert, and also by Norma Creque of Virgin Gorda and by Marilyn Frett of St. Thomas; nephews, Calito, Goven, Ramon, Calvin and Atniel Kuntz; by Everrod and Teddy Creque; and by Richard, Clinton, Charles, Burton, and Eric Creque of the BVI; 14 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and by many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
Persons in the BVI wishing to travel to St. Thomas for the service are kindly asked to RSVP by calling 284-440-7948.
