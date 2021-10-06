It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mishell “Lypton” Rabsatt, who passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 8, 2021, at the age of 60.
He is survived by his mother, Leona Farrington; sister, Avery Rabsatt; brothers, Bernard Rabsatt and Renardo Farrington; aunts, Rosalie Farrington, Iris Reed, Arona Fahie, and Magdaline Martin; uncle, Raphael Farrington.
He is also survived by his good friends, Vincent Samuel, Peter, and Peter's brother, Six Pack, the Freeman family, Farrington family, Rabsatt family and the Stephens family, along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews too numerous to mention.
The funeral service will be held at Oasis Church of God of Prophecy (Donoe Bypass) on Friday, Oct. 8, with a viewing from 9 to 9:50 a.m., with the service immediately after at 10 a.m.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for the Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. All COVID-19 protocols will be observed. The Oasis Church of God of Prophecy also requires all in attendance to wear masks.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
