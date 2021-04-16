Mitchlyn E. Davis Sr.
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mitchlyn E. Davis Sr., affectionately known as Mitch or Makimba, who passed away March 19, 2021, at the age of 61.
He was born in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, on April 19, 1959. He graduated from Ivanna Eudora Kean High school, and upon graduation he attended a small community college in New York City.
In 1989, Mitch’s design was selected from 33 proposals from around the globe resulting in the now United States Virgin Islands Seal. His love and passion for the art world allowed him expressive freedom to have a career as a T-shirt designer and sign-banner artist for more than 20 years.
Mitch’s sense of humor enabled him to easily meet people and put a warm smile on their faces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lorraine Davis and William Steinvirgin; and sister, Fernie Davis.
Mitch was survived by his son, Mitchlyn Jr.; daughter-in-law, Leashai; grandchildren, Emani, Emaya, and Emari; brothers, Merrill Davis Sr., Conrad Brathwaite, also known as Pappito; sisters, Yvonne Davis, Greer Davis and Michelle George; and numerous, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and friends.
Mitch’s celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Monday, April 19, 2021, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
Arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.