Modesta Ursula Larsen Thurland of Estate La Grande Princesse transitioned into eternal life on Sept. 19,2019. She was 92 years old.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Will A. Thurland; mother, Josephine McGregor Larsen; father, Gotfred Larsen; sons, Gotfred A. Thurland Sr., Niels R. Thurland and Jens C. Thurland; brothers, Jens Larsen and Wagner Larsen; and nephews, Wagner Larsen, Jr. and Jose Larsen.
She is survived by her daughters, Karen C. Thurland Ph.D., Anne L. Thurland and Johanna E. Thurland; son, George P. Thurland; grandchildren, Gotfred A. Thurland Jr., Brandon Hatcher II, George P. Thurland, Jr., Will Thurland II, Karissa T. Perez, Melissa Rosario, Vanessa Thurland, Linnea Thurland and K'mya Thurland; great-grandchildren, Jahsai Rosario, Ajahni Rosario, Caliyah Helliger, Massé Hatcher, Elijah Rosario, Nyack Nathaniel, Jahniel Perez, Malayah Mari Thurland and Lucia Hatcher; nieces, Carmelita Vinding, Nilda Bradley, Christina Larsen, Lucia Morales, Catalina Isis and Olga Larsen; nephew, Hans Larsen; uncles, Oscar F. McGregor and Berthill McGregor; daughters-in-law, Luz M.V. Thurland and Riise S. Thurland; son-in-law, Joel Thurland; godchildren, Michael Schjang, Richard Jensen Jr., Lisa Jensen, Omyra Batiste, Huan Larsen and others; special friends, Richard and Andrea Jensen, Monique and Audra Wenner, Sinead Miller, Angelita Gautier, Mary Schubert, Arol Abel, Gerard Doward and the Holy Cross Catholic Church family; cousins and other relatives, Charles McGregor, Melvin McGregor, Alicia Emeric, the Thurland, Larsen, McGregor, Schjang and Emeric families; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral service will take place Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Holy Cross Catholic Church. The viewing will begin at 10 a.m. with service at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Christiansted Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Holy Cross Catholic Church or St. Mary's Catholic School.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.