The family of Moleto Turnbull, age 86, announces his passing on June 6, 2021, on St. Thomas, USVI.
The first viewing will be from 3 to 5 a.m., at Blyden's Memorial Chapel on Friday, June 25, 2021. The second viewing will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., followed by the service at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, Westley Methodist Church. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
The funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. Due to COVID-19, face masks are required at the funeral. http://www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com/
He was preceded in death by Eseline Turnbull-Freeman, Irma Turnbull and Ioline Turnbull-Hodge.
He was survived by his wife, Evelyn Turnbull; son, Keithley Turnbull; daughters, Celia Richardson-Hodge, Carol Turnbull Hopkins, Tricia Turnbull-George, Karen Turnbull; son-in-law, Romeo Hodge; brothers, Casper Turnbull, Lyndley Turnbull; sisters, Audrey Drasin, June Famous, Jenecia Fairfax, Christine Glover-Walton; sister-in-law, Mary Turnbull; brother-in-law, Thomas Famous; grandchildren, Rasheed Hodge, Rashawn Hodge, D’Marco Saunders, Errisa George, Traedan George, Kemalie Turnbull, Ashton Hopkins Jr., Thecla Hopkins; great- grandchildren, Jaedon Hodge, Tristan Hodge, Adonis Hodge, Thecoi Hopkins, Ashton Hopkins III, Romani Christopher, Denique Skelton, Desha Skelton; great-great-grandchildren, Elijah Samuel; uncles, Austin Fraser, Earl Fraser, Kenneth Fraser, Julian Fraser; aunt, Qwendolyn Fraser-Barnes; godson, Bevin Brathwaite; special cousins, Maxwell Turnbull, Samuel Turnbull, Verna Forbes, Ashley Turnbull; special friends, Robelto Harrigan, Ida Hill; and cousins, nephews and nieces too numerous to mention.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.