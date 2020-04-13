Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Mona A. Phillips on March 28, 2020, at the age of 64 at her residence.
She is survived by her daughter, Toya Homer; son, Travis Homer; grandchildren, Donta Wilson Jr. and Alano Carter Jr.; sisters, Glenelda Grant, Felicia Niles, Sylvia P. Vanterpool and Judy Jones; brothers, Delvin Dessuit, Allen Dessuit and Rudolph Phillips, James, Willis and Nevin Phillips; sister-in-law, Marilyn Sealey; brother-in-law, Dougal Niles, Earl L. Vanterpool and Johnny Jones; nieces, Monique Hodge, Ceciley Robinson, Jasmine Beaupierre, Kysha Wallace, Geselle Anthony, Crystal Richardson, Sandra Niles, Michi, Bronda, Ceclicia, Jamila, Allenet and Shantel Dessuit, Nichelle Gray, Keli Harris, Chanell Pargo, Erica Bellgrave, Renee Sealy and Labrisa Phillips; nephews, Shannoid Daniel, Kwame Roper, Daryl Beaupierre, Michael and0 Dale Niles, John Jr., Andrew, Jeffrey and Jared Dessuit, Sean Dessuit, Rashimba, Hashiem, Khyshye, Niahsi and O’Mally Phillips and Malcolm Hodge; special friends, Samuel Ryan; and many other relatives and friends.
Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the St. Thomas and St. John communities to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Ms. Phillip’s family at this time, friends may still offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Due to the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and public health guidance, viewing and services of the late Mona A. Phillips will be for family only.
Arrangements are by Hurley Funeral Home.
