Monica Boyd Richards, 73, of St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021.
The Graveside Services will Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 at Smith-Bay Eastern Cemetery at 11 a.m.
Arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
