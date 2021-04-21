Monique Alicia Smith Augustus
The family of Monique Alicia Smith Augustus, endearingly known as Gupsie, would like to announce that she went home to be with the Lord on April 1, 2021, in Tampa, Fla., at the age of 62.
Monique was born and lived in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands. She was co-owner of the shoe store, If the Shoe Fits, in Lockhart Gardens for more than 20 years. She was a loving wife, devoted mother, loving sister, and dear friend to many.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sonia and Hugo Smith.
She was survived by her husband, Kenrick Augustus Sr.; sons, Kenrick Augustus Jr., and Kassell Augustus; stepson, Quincy Augustus; and grandson, A’nijah “Ni Ni.”
Monique leaves to mourn, her brothers, Rudolph (Sonny) Smith, Allan Dean Smith, Dale L. Smith Esq., Dana Smith, and Dwayne Smith; sisters, Michelle Smith, Lorna Smith Fahie, Jacklyn Smith, Jerelyn Smith, Marissa Smith-Vazquez; brothers-in-law, Willis, Claudious, and Robert Archibald, Andrew, Winston and Andrew Willock, and Clinton Brown; sisters-in-law, Patricia Archibald, Jacqueline Willock; godchildren, Wilma Pinney, Julissa Jeffrey; aunts, Elsa White, Beverly Smith, Ann Smith; uncle, Andrew Smith; nephews, Kaseem Smith, Shaka Osborne, Bomani Osborne, Brandon Joseph Smith, Alston Malone, Sean Osborne, Jamal Smith, Kero Smith, Akimo Smith, Ishmael Smith, N’komo Smith, Biko Smith; nieces, Shakima Osborne, Shanika Osborne, Shameka Osborne, Lynelle Fahie, Linette Fahie, Lisa Fahie, Kennibah Malone, Kefia Smith, Kimiya Smith, Kamiya Smith, Avenelle Burley, Arin Eddie, Whitney Eddie, Tachika Smith, Pamela Smith, Brianna Vazquez Smith, and Bethany Vazquez Smith; special cousins, Kim Scatliffe, Adlah (Foncie) Donastorg; and cousins, Peggy, Ingrid, Pamela, Jasmine and Albelto Smith Jr.; Carden, Joanne, and Shawn White; Marlene Ostalaza, Derrick Ramey, Carol Jackson, Anna Smith-Brooks; James, Juan, Allan, and Alfredo Smith.
She also leaves to mourn the Donastorg family, the Smith family of Tortola, the Nichols-Sebastien family of Puerto Rico, Reheinia, Joseph, and Willie of Chicago; Shanice, Shequita and Akeem Jean; and other cousins and family members; extended family, Maudette, Irsula, and the Jeffrey family of New York; her special friends, Aline Francis, Annette Fenton, Marie and Willis Pinney, Jackie and Caswell Callender, Kelvin Dova, Veda Cognet, Dalton Basu, and Leona Baptiste family and friends are graciously invited to attend the Celebration of Life service on Saturday, April 24, at 9:30 a.m. at the Frenchtown Evangelistic Assembly. Interment follows at Western Cemetery No. 1.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Cancer Support Virgin Islands. Barb.Michaud@cancersupportvi.com / anique.harrigan@cancersupportvi.com
“Blessed are those who mourn for they shall be comforted.” Matthew 5:4
Valina Maynard
Valina Maynard, aka Miss Tiny or Mums, who last resided at Brunswick, Ga., and is formerly of New Works, St. Croix, passed away April 7, 2021. She was 93 years old.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde “Buggins” Maynard; and grandson, Joseph “Joey” Marsh Jr.
She is survived by her daughters, Veronica Pennie, Linda Herbert, Lystra Herbert, Pamela Marsh and Myrlin Hazlewood; sons, Clive, Mervin, Rudolph, Irwin, David and Junior Maynard; stepchildren, Kelvin, Brenda, Wayne, Jennifer, Percival and Diann Maynard; grandchildren, Patrick and Bernadine Pennie, Eddison, Elroy, Evin, Matthew, Tricia, Khiry, and Justice Maynard, Kristin Ellis, Andrew Riley, Denise Herbert, Rolando and Marcia Marsh, Jovon Branch, Tyrone Hazlewood III, Takeyla Lane, Jayden Wright; adopted grandson, Benson Ward II and 15 others; 20 great-grandchildren; sisters, Joy D. Herbert and Judelyn Hinds; nephews, Peter and Richard Hinds; cousins, Ronald Daniel, Wilma Joseph, Lola Brewster, Lancelot, Lionel, Litchfield, and Mervyn Lewis; brother-in-law, Joseph Maynard; daughters-in-law, Volda, Christine, Brenda and Gegoria Maynard and Beverley White; sons-in-law, Joseph Marsh Sr., Tyrone Hazlewood and Addington Williams; friends, Dennis Armstrong, Millicent Liburd, Genevieve Herbert, Icilma Peters, Emelda Thomas, Yvette Noel, St. John’s Episcopal Church and Athanasius Episcopal Church in Brunswick, Ga., Ira Hobson, Sonia Modeste and family, McKnight family, Juanita Fergus, Brenda Lewis, Edwina Taylor, JoyAnne Norman, Yvette and Lesroy Marsh, Trevor Bryan, Carlos and Lynette Christian, Beatrice Luke, and Kerena Martin; caregivers, Vera Holmes, Roberta Mciver Lane and Marie Lane; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The viewing will be held Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the James Memorial Funeral Home in La Grande Princesse, St. Croix, from 3 to 5 p.m.
The funeral service will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church at No. 27 King St., Christiansted on Friday, April 23. Tributes and the eulogy will begin at 9 a.m. and the service at 9:30 a.m. Interment is at Kingshill Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic and public health regulations, face masks must be worn at the viewing, church, and cemetery
Vigilio Luis I
The family of Vigilio Luis I, affectionately known as Bim or Benny, is deeply heartbroken as they announce his passing.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Andrew “Funky Man” Shachovel; mother, Ruth Shachove; and his wife, Janice Luis.
He was survived by his children, Vigilio JJ Luis II, Devon Luis and Chanel Luis; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Luis; grandchildren, Damyien, Jahshanna, Jahsiya, Vigilio III, Kaiya, Kourtney and Caelan Luis; great-grandchildren, Elijah, Noah, Noelle Luis; sisters, Isa and Diane Shachove and Martha Luis; adopted sister, Margarita Selkridge; sister-in-law, Vivica Shachove; nieces and nephews, Michelle and Demetrius Richardson, Aiesha, Andrew, Amor Shachove, Keezi, Kaidi, Kaiisa Pinney, Aneka Francis; aunts and uncles, Kenneth and Alma Hermon, Wilbur and Almaria Smith, Zandra Ritter, Rasheed and Coreen Martin, Olivine and Nytha Brathwaite,
Franklin and Charlene Brathwaite; and family and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be Sunday, April 25, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be Monday, April 26, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at Lutheran Church of the Reformation, with services to follow. Interment is at Francis Cemetery.
