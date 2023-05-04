Monique C Mercer
Jan. 12, 1968 - April 17, 2023.
Survivors include spouse, Ellis "Jabu" Blyden; mother, Lillian Mercer; children, Khadijah Wynter, Jhacoya Blyden and Jabulani Blyden; sister, Judith Todman; brothers, Tyrone "Jerry" Todman, Kevin Mercer, and Elston "Rick" Mercer; grandchildren, De'Nari Durand, De'Lani Durand, Ramiyah Graves.
The service will be held on Friday, May 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Turnbull funeral home. Interment private.
Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com. Professional Services have been entrusted to: The Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services., 3815 Crown Bay Ste 10 Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802. Office: 340-779-6565 and Fax: 340-779-6566.
