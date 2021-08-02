Monique “Moe” Hendrickson Fisher was born July 12, 1962, in St. Thomas, USVI. She was the fourth child of the late Amos Hendrickson Jr. and Santa Hendrickson Charles. They resided in the Nadir Hill area on St. Thomas.
Moe attended James Madison School and Eudora Kean High School in St. Thomas and continued high school in New York.
After high school, she worked for Supreme Cleaning Company as a sales manager for several years. Over the years she worked for Sack N’ Save Grocery and Carrollton Farmers Branch ISD for 20 years, from where she retired in January 2021.
In 1995, Moe met Donald E. Fisher and they were married in 1997. Last year, Moe and Donald celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary.
She was a hot chili pepper and missed her calling to be a comedian. Two of her favorite sayings were, “Don’t let the ‘Black-a-Rican’ come out!” and “God doesn’t like ugly and He’s not too fond of cute.” The one thing we most remember of Moe is her ability to laugh and make other people laugh.
Moe was a generous, loving, and caring person. She was very courageous, strong, and never would allow herself to become a victim. Above all, Moe believed in protecting her family, even from a very young age. Moe, thank you for being a part of our lives. We are all going to miss you, and we will always carry your memories close to our hearts. Rest in Peace Moe!
Monique was preceded in death by her biological father, Amos Hendrickson Jr.; sisters, Awilda Cruz de Jesus, Carmen and Sylvia Hendrickson; father-in-law, Anderson Fisher Sr.; mother-in-law, Annie Mae Barnett; sister-in-law, Linda Fisher; uncles, George Figueroa, Jose “Bolo” Serrano, Eddie and Tico Hendrickson.
Monique was survived by her husband, Donald E. Fisher; stepfather, James; and mother, Santa Charles; brothers, Darren “Doc” and Roberto “Belto” Hendrickson (Lynette); sisters, Arlene Hendrickson, Sophia Hendrickson Tabron (Marvin); brother-in-law, Anderson Fisher, Jr. (Arnita); uncles, Tomas Serrano Sr., Warren and Myron Hendrickson; aunts, Luz Serrano, Lydia Hendrickson Smith, Mabel Hendrickson Nettles, Escreta Hendrickson, Magee, Donia Francis; nephews and nieces, Daryl Jr., Jahmal, Leandro and LaToya Thomas, Jenne’ Bougouneau, Amarie’ Tabron, Jeanelle, Michelle, Darren Jr., and JuJuan Hendrickson, Marty and Nikia Fisher, Torry Dean and Nina Pennington; special friends, Yvette Anthony, Carol Coombs, Cheryl Petersen, Maria Serrano (cousin), Sam, and Patricia; and too many cousins, great-nephews, and great-nieces to mention.
