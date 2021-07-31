Monique Hendrickson Fisher
Monique “Moe” Hendrickson Fisher was born July 12, 1962, in St. Thomas, USVI. She was the fourth child of the late Amos Hendrickson Jr. and Santa Hendrickson Charles. They resided in the Nadir Hill area on St. Thomas.
Moe attended James Madison School and Eudora Kean High School in St. Thomas and continued high school in New York.
After high school, she worked for Supreme Cleaning Company as a sales manager for several years. Over the years she worked for Sack N’ Save Grocery and Carrollton Farmers Branch ISD for 20 years, from where she retired in January 2021.
In 1995, Moe met Donald E. Fisher and they were married in 1997. Last year, Moe and Donald celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary.
She was a hot chili pepper and missed her calling to be a comedian. Two of her favorite sayings were, “Don’t let the ‘Black-a-Rican’ come out!” and “God doesn’t like ugly and He’s not too fond of cute.” The one thing we most remember of Moe is her ability to laugh and make other people laugh.
Moe was a generous, loving, and caring person. She was very courageous, strong, and never would allow herself to become a victim. Above all, Moe believed in protecting her family, even from a very young age. Moe, thank you for being a part of our lives. We are all going to miss you, and we will always carry your memories close to our hearts. Rest in Peace Moe!
Monique was preceded in death by her biological father, Amos Hendrickson Jr.; sisters, Awilda Cruz de Jesus, Carmen and Sylvia Hendrickson; father-in-law, Anderson Fisher Sr.; mother-in-law, Annie Mae Barnett; sister-in-law, Linda Fisher; uncles, George Figueroa, Jose “Bolo” Serrano, Eddie and Tico Hendrickson.
Monique was survived by her husband, Donald E. Fisher; stepfather, James; and mother, Santa Charles; brothers, Darren “Doc” and Roberto “Belto” Hendrickson (Lynette); sisters, Arlene Hendrickson, Sophia Hendrickson Tabron (Marvin); brother-in-law, Anderson Fisher, Jr. (Arnita); uncles, Tomas Serrano Sr., Warren and Myron Hendrickson; aunts, Luz Serrano, Lydia Hendrickson Smith, Mabel Hendrickson Nettles, Escreta Hendrickson, Magee, Donia Francis; nephews and nieces, Daryl Jr., Jahmal, Leandro and LaToya Thomas, Jenne’ Bougouneau, Amarie’ Tabron, Jeanelle, Michelle, Darren Jr., and JuJuan Hendrickson, Marty and Nikia Fisher, Torry Dean and Nina Pennington; special friends, Yvette Anthony, Carol Coombs, Cheryl Petersen, Maria Serrano (cousin), Sam, and Patricia; and too many cousins, great-nephews, and great-nieces to mention.
Michael O. Sheen
Michael O. Sheen, age 75, died peacefully at his home on July 23, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was a resident of the Virgin Islands for more than 50 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vivienne and Burford Sheen; and by his brothers, Thomas B. Sheen and Charles L. Sheen.
He is survived by his wife of more than 45 years, Jane Benjamin Sheen; children, Michaela A. Sheen and Toby B. Sheen; grandson, Adrian M. Robinson; many nieces and nephews; and also by Andy Connor and Toya Frazer Ellis, whom he loved as if they were his own.
Michael was born Nov. 27, 1945, in Santa Maria, Calif., and graduated from Santa Maria High School and attended Shasta College and Chico State College in Northern California. He came to St. Thomas around 1967 and worked teaching diving. From the time he arrived, he knew that he was home. He was a safety diver for the Tektite Project in Lameshur Bay and later worked at another diving project, PRINUL, in Puerto Rico. He was an aquanaut and completed two missions where he lived underwater in a habitat. Returning to St. Thomas, he started a fiberglass repair business in Independent Boat Yard on the East End of St. Thomas. He had that business until he retired more than two years ago.
He was very invested in the community and served for many years on the Board of the Virgin Islands Game Fishing Club. He also was a board member for the St. Thomas Historical Trust and the St. John Historical Society. He had a great interest in and was knowledgeable about Virgin Islands history. Over the years he and Jane enjoyed collecting Virgin Islands memorabilia including art, books, maps, newspaper articles, postcards and stereoviews. Michael also restored and refinished many pieces of West Indian mahogany furniture. He was generous with his time and was always willing to share both his knowledge and his collections.
Michael had a quick wit and a wicked sense of humor. He will be lovingly remembered by all who knew him.
He will be cremated and a memorial gathering will be held at a later time.
Cremation arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. For online condolences please visit www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
Irene Amorelle Peters
Irene Amorelle Peters passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021.
She was born to the late Richard and Lucille Hobson on Aug. 18, 1940.
Amorelle, as she liked to be called, was a faithful member of Faith Wesleyan Holiness Church. She taught at Wesleyan Academy from 1984 to 2020.
Amorelle was survived by husband, Newton Peters; five children, Junenette, Esly, Joyette, Joanne and Ethan; five grandchildren, Ziara, Zihan, Eva, Roman and Edyn; two sisters, Doria and Violet (Chris); and four brothers, Theodore, Frederick, Ira and Kenneth; and other family and friends.
The family invites you to join them for a homegoing service at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Faith Wesleyan Holiness Church, 253 A and C Anna’s Retreat (Donoe Bypass Road), St. Thomas, Virgin Islands.
Arrangements are under the care of Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
