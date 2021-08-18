The family of Monique Joseph announces her passing at her residence on Aug. 4, 2021.
She was survived by her sons, Patrick Bijou, Jimmy Bijou and family, Walton Moore, Lou Fill Joseph, Kenford Harry and Kenley Harry and family; daughter-in-law, Monique Burris; granddaughters, Tanisha Robinson, Aamaal Berhan, Amaya Bijou, Raquel Harry, Aiyana Moore, Jaleah Bijou, Ayvah Smith; grandsons, Javonte Oxner, Aqil Moore, and Kymani Harry; great-grandson, Javonte Oxner Jr.; great-granddaughters, Jaliyah Marie Oxner and Jenesis Christian Oxner; adopted daughter, Germayne Gonsalves Malone; adopted grandson, Aiden Malone; best friend of many years, Clemencia Van Heyningen; and special friends, Andrew and Joycelyn Malone, Doreen Fleming, Felicit Peters, Gloria Gumbs, Marie E. Honore, Marisela Davis, Davius Corelien, Orpah Barbel Samanda Norgilles; and daughters, Chirle, Chirlen, Chirlande, and Sofia Plaisimond, and Veronica Glasgow. Monique was also survived by many other friends.
Monique worked with the Health Department for a few years before starting her own business selling food from her mobile truck and later as a V.I. Lottery dealer.
The viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at St. Paul Baptist Church in Anna’s Retreat. The service will follow immediately after. Interment will follow at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
