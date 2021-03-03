Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Movis Bernard Carty, better know as Carty, on Feb. 23, 2021, at the age of 74.
He was born in Anguilla and lived most of his life in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Doreen Winifred Brooks-Carty; his mother, Mary Elizabeth Carty; his father, Samuel Benjamin Carty; his brother, Hendricks Carty; and his grandson, Ezekiah “Ezzy” Joseph.
Movis was survived by his daughters, Marilyn Connor, Cheryl Joseph, Sandra Carty-Garnette, Daphane Joseph, Sharleen Carty-Barry, Verlin Carty-Joseph, Carlene Carty-Norford; sons-in-law, Arthur Connor, Elson Garnette, Cornelius Joseph, Dana Joseph, Liston Barry Jr., Desmond Joseph, Gregory Norford; grandchildren, Danno Connor Jr., Kevin Joseph, Samuel Joseph, Aaron Joseph, Olaniyan Garnette, Omari Garnette, Isaiah Garnette, Dana Joseph Jr., Danika Cartier, Danisha Joseph, DaNeil Joseph, Danae Joseph, Dasmin Joseph, Brandon Barry, Alana Barry, Alyana Barry, Shamyah Joseph, Anubeah Joseph, Deeneah Joseph, Azariah Joseph, C’Koya Carty, Mo'Nae McCoy, Iyana Norford; great-grandchildren, Elpert Brown III, Amayah Garnette, Sergio Joseph; sisters, Dorothy Brooks, Sadie Carty, Annetta Connor, Dones Connor; brother, Neville Carty; sisters-in-law, Ingrid Carty, Leona Carty; brothers-in-law, Bernard Connor, James Connor (Kitch); nieces, Lisa Carty, Debra Carty, Urlin Hughes, Jeanne Connor, Verolyn Connor, Kalima Connor, Karima Connor, Bernisha Connor and Marisa Connor; and nephews, Elroy Carty, Gregory Carty, Alester Carty, Darren Connor, Thaddieus Carty, Brandon Carty and Movis Connor.
He was also survived by special friends, Joe Edwards and family, Joseph Henis, Dr. Richard Lloyd, Peter Davis, Dora Huggins, David Ledee, Tina Smith, Venice Morton, Henryson Baron, Ms. Connor and Thomas Matthew; and other close love ones (family and friends) too numerous to mention.
Family and friends are welcome to attend the first viewing from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the St. Thomas Assembly of God Church on St. Thomas. The viewing is at 9 a.m., with services immediately following at 10 a.m. Interment is at West Cemetery.
The service will be live streamed on YouTube and Facebook.
For individuals attending the service in person, please adhere to all public health regulations. Masks must be worn at all times and remember to socially distance.
Jesus is the answer for all of the world today.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.