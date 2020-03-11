It is with deep sadness the family of Muriel C. Samuel, known also as “Sammie” and “Nursie,” announces her passing on Feb. 21, 2020, at her home on St. Thomas. She was 92, and was preceded in death by her son, Michael I. DeGraffe.
Ms. Samuel was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse. She worked at both the Knud Hansen and Roy Lester Schneider Hospitals for more than 20 years, giving kind and compassionate care to her patients. She loved God and lived her life accordingly, loving and serving her fellowmen in various capacities.
Ms Samuel is survived by her son, Leslie F. Clarke and daughter, Coryn Joshua; grandchildren, Anika DeGraffe, Nicole Clarke Gustafson, Andru and Gregori Clarke; great-grandchildren, D’Mone’ Clendinen, Jenee’ DeGraffe, Pascal Simeon III, Le Qai Selwood, Avalyn and Ethan Gustafson, Amyrah and Cora Clarke; great-great-grandchildren, Je’Nhia and Ja’Liyah Nelson.
Special friends and families include the Benjamin, Connor, Howard and Lewis families, Leona Gabriel, Dinsdale Wilkes, Jeff I, Macklisky “Mackee” Connor, Alda Benjamin, Joan Barry, Gerda Nathaniel, Gweneth Gumbs, Ruth VanHolten, Edith Lee, Adelle Belle-Barry and Carol Edwards.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing on Sunday, March 15, at the Celestial Chapel -- Hurley Funeral Home, from 3 to 5 p.m.
The second viewing will be at the St. Thomas Assembly of God Church, located at 133 Estate Contant, on Monday, March 16, from 9 to 10 a.m. The service will follow immediately at 10 a.m.
Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas. St. John and St. Croix.
