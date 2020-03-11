We regret to announce the passing of Muriel Leona Testamark-Donovan, who died on Feb. 23, 2020.
The viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, March 16, at Memorial Moravian Church, followed by the service at 10 a.m. at Memorial Moravian Church.
Interment will be at the Moravian Church Cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Austin Donovan, Sustin Donovan, Henry Petersen and James Donovan; son-in-law, Lucien L’Homme; daughters, Stephany V.D. L’Homme and Winifred Petersen-Lewis; brother, Truman Testamark; sisters, Mary Testamark, Bernadine Ford and Rehina Ricketts; grandson-in-law, Joachim Baptist; granddaughter-in-law, Deisy Bailey; grandchildren, Alexander Shawn Joseph, Keisha William, Shameka Lowry-Baptist, Tenisha and Jo’meka Lowry, Richard A. Penn III, Raheem Penn, Kyliel A. Barnes, Taresha and Josiah Donovan, Joseph Bailey Jr., Jashawn Bailey, Jo’Niqua, Jahmilia, and Jahquan Lewis, Maleef, Malachi, and Monee Petersen, and James Donovan Jr.; great-grandchildren, Z’Nae Alexis, Joseph, Jahki Johnson, Jo’Thanel and Jo’Nai Baptist, David and Davante Cyntje, Tre ’Mare Paul, Ellyana Esannason, Demai Demae and Demaar Guzman; and many other relatives and friend too numerous to mention.
Arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
